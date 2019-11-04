Analyzing MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) & Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

MOTIF BIO PLC/S (NASDAQ:MTFB) and Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get MOTIF BIO PLC/S alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MOTIF BIO PLC/S and Chimerix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOTIF BIO PLC/S 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chimerix 0 2 1 0 2.33

MOTIF BIO PLC/S currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,677.78%. Chimerix has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.78%. Given MOTIF BIO PLC/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MOTIF BIO PLC/S is more favorable than Chimerix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of MOTIF BIO PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Chimerix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MOTIF BIO PLC/S and Chimerix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A -$13.98 million ($0.07) -2.57 Chimerix $7.22 million 13.32 -$69.47 million ($1.43) -1.10

MOTIF BIO PLC/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chimerix. MOTIF BIO PLC/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimerix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MOTIF BIO PLC/S has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimerix has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MOTIF BIO PLC/S and Chimerix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOTIF BIO PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Chimerix -729.02% -38.70% -36.02%

Summary

MOTIF BIO PLC/S beats Chimerix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOTIF BIO PLC/S

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside for the treatment of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog for the treatment of HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. The company has license agreements with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of CMX157 for various antiviral indications; and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for MOTIF BIO PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOTIF BIO PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.