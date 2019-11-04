Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company’s investment portfolio will be principally in middle-market private companies. “

AINV has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,759. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.09. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $66.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 99.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 55,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

