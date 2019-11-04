Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLE. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,644.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,133,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,694,000 after buying an additional 344,356 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,342. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.44 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.