Apple Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $13.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $13.24 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2021 earnings at $15.13 EPS.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.78.

Apple stock opened at $255.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.58. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after buying an additional 1,996,126 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,006,058,000 after buying an additional 161,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,264 shares of company stock valued at $90,909,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.