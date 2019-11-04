Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $238.78.

Shares of AAPL opened at $255.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.58. Apple has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,124.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $917,178.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 66.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 131,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

