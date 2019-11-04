Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

APDN traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $6.80. 32,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,624. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $50.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 221.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,284.19%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

In other Applied DNA Sciences news, major shareholder William W. Montgomery bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,630,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,343. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

See Also: Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.