Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 12th. National Securities increased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.81. 7,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,807. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 388.94% and a negative return on equity of 157.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew T. Plavan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $69,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Comcowich acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $227,886. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.