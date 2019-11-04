Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Wolfe Research

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price cut by Wolfe Research from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a peer perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an inline rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arista Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $230.96.

Arista Networks stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.99. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $654.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,095.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,185.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,257 in the last three months. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1,281.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 548.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

