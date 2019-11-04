Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Receives $9.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura cut their price target on Armstrong Flooring from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on Armstrong Flooring and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of AFI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,709. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Armstrong Flooring has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $131.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 2.22.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $177.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.45 million. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. Armstrong Flooring’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth $2,904,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 40,855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 109,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Armstrong Flooring by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

