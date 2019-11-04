Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

NYSE:AWI opened at $94.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average is $94.34.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.93 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 78.13% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.01.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

