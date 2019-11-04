ARP Americas LP Buys 89,500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in HP were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,469,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $238,454,000 after purchasing an additional 240,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,247,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $213,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,850,451 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $184,001,000 after purchasing an additional 516,302 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of HP by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 645.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $17.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.41.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price objective on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $7,873,449.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

