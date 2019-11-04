ARP Americas LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ARP Americas LP trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

