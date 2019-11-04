ARP Americas LP Has $28.37 Million Stock Position in Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS)

ARP Americas LP decreased its stake in Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the period. Connecticut Water Service makes up 1.9% of ARP Americas LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ARP Americas LP owned approximately 3.36% of Connecticut Water Service worth $28,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 6.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connecticut Water Service in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Connecticut Water Service stock opened at $69.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a market cap of $844.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Connecticut Water Service Inc has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Connecticut Water Service had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.66 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Connecticut Water Service Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Connecticut Water Service Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

