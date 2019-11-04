ARP Americas LP Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 111.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 733,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,640,000 after acquiring an additional 386,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 65.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 515,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,491,000 after purchasing an additional 204,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 102.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 387,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total value of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,325.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,929. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.33.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $137.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.48. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $153.30.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

