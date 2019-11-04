ARP Americas LP Takes $14.30 Million Position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,069,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,000. SRC Energy makes up about 1.0% of ARP Americas LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ARP Americas LP owned approximately 1.26% of SRC Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SRC Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 79.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 237,437 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 29.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 187,941 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 42,386 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 799,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 26.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $3.34 on Monday. SRC Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Capital downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 price objective on SRC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

SRC Energy Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI).

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.