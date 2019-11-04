ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARQL. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on ArQule in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $12.00 target price on ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ArQule in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Get ArQule alerts:

Shares of ARQL stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.69. 1,882,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,366. ArQule has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 805.61%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ArQule by 4.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ArQule by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ArQule in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ArQule in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in ArQule by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 377,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.