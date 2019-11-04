Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,306.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $116.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.97. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.