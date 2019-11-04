Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,551 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 212,845.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,580,424 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1,759.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,706,357 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $704,392,000 after acquiring an additional 319,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.96.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $119.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average of $120.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,039,511. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

