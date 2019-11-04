Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,103 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 5,902 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,059 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,886 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $58.00 price target on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.49.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $42.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

