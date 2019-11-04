Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.57.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. 358,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.97. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.49 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,878.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.