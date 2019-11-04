Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Astec Industries’ third-quarter 2019 earnings per share and revenues both declined from the prior-year quarter and also missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, thanks to softer market conditions. The company’s total backlog declined 21% year over year to $244 million at third quarter 2019-end. This might reflect on its top line in the fourth quarter of 2019. Astec is witnessing weak demand in domestic markets, which generates approximately 80% of total sales. Input cost inflation and competitive pricing pressures are also weighing on margins. Nevertheless, savings from strategic sourcing improvement and Astec’s strategy for driving profitable growth – Simplify, Focus and Grow are likely to drive margins. Moreover, efforts to grow international sales and developing new products will drive the top line.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASTE. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Astec Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ ASTE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,361. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $790.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

In other news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at $184,212. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen C. Anderson bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 208.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,350,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,956,000 after purchasing an additional 122,125 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

