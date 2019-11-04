ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) Stock Price Up 213.3%

ATC Venture Group Inc (OTCMKTS:ATCV) shares rose 213.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, approximately 18,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,342% from the average daily volume of 1,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

ATC Venture Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATCV)

ATC Venture Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc, engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc in January 2012.

