ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock opened at C$47.37 on Friday. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12-month low of C$36.63 and a 12-month high of C$49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 16.56.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.00 per share, with a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,520 shares in the company, valued at C$515,408,400. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60,100 shares of company stock worth $2,756,637.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

