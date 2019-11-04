Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.83

Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.83 and last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 36328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $493.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 82.84% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atkore International Group by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 125,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 162.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,695 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

