Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Yield currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ AY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,609. Atlantica Yield has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $283.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Yield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

