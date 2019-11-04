Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Given a $38.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) has been assigned a $38.00 price target by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.90. 91,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.18. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.94.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $474,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,428,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.