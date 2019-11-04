Atonomi Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. Atonomi has a market cap of $135,008.00 and $106.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

