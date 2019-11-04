AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 558,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after buying an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $81,364,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $38.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

