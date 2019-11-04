Australian Pacific Coal (ASX:AQC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Australian Pacific Coal Ltd (ASX:AQC) shares rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), approximately 16,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 36,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.45.

About Australian Pacific Coal (ASX:AQC)

Australian Pacific Coal Limited acquires and develops thermal and metallurgical coal prospects in Australia. The company's Queensland portfolio consists of 11 coal tenements comprising 7 owned exploration permits; 1 mineral development license; and 3 joint venture exploration permits. Australian Pacific Coal Limited is based in Brisbane, Australia.

