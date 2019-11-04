Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,031 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 543.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Griffin Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.48.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $150.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

