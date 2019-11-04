Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,014 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

ADP opened at $162.98 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

