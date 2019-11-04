Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 795,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $128,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,009 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17,208.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 729,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 724,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 217.5% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 444,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

ADP stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.88. 2,534,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.