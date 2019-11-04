Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Laidlaw increased their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AVDL traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $5.07. 377,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a negative return on equity of 608.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 124,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 802,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.