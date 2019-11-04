Aventus Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Aventus has a market cap of $780,010.00 and approximately $20,935.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Aventus

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Gatecoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

