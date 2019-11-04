Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $130.90

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.90 and last traded at $130.84, with a volume of 11016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.86.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total value of $482,936.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,707.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,537. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.