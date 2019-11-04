Avis Budget Group’s (CAR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAR. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 71.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.