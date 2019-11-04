Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares traded up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.89, 10,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 186,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $291,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.