B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Product Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

CPLP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $11.71 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $210.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 73.89%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 432.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 386.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 192,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 1,045.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 99,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

