B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $59.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InterDigital Wireless has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.87.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 566.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 450,831 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,677,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 249,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.