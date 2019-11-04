B. Riley Comments on Horizon Global Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:HZN)

Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Horizon Global in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.30). B. Riley has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Horizon Global’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NYSE:HZN opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.33. Horizon Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.23 million.

In other Horizon Global news, Director John C. Kennedy bought 61,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $240,236.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 8,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $35,686.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 507,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,728.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 85,543 shares of company stock valued at $333,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 13.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,487,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 404,930 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 446,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 51,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 40.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

