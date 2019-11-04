B. Riley Lowers Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $127.10. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Royal Gold from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.94.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.11. 709,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,786. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.10. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

In related news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $5,802,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Royal Gold by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Royal Gold by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

