B2Gold (BTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect B2Gold to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$357.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$402.39 million.

BTO stock opened at C$4.62 on Monday. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.84, for a total transaction of C$242,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,108,360. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$96,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$131,697.60. Insiders sold a total of 579,449 shares of company stock worth $2,815,172 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTO. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.10 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.10 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.95.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

