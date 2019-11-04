BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.64

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 117544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 4.5% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 14.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after buying an additional 101,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

