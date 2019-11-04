Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $104.64

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $102.30, but opened at $104.64. Baidu shares last traded at $109.62, with a volume of 7,567,904 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Baidu from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. CLSA set a $138.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baidu by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

