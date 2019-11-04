Bainco International Investors Buys Shares of 164,665 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 164,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Bainco International Investors owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOP. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 279.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 148.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 357.1% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

