Bainco International Investors Decreases Stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Bainco International Investors reduced its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Fortive were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in Fortive by 2.5% during the third quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 156,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 43.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,440,000 after buying an additional 187,365 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 144,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.80 on Monday. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.