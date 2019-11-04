Bainco International Investors Sells 850 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bainco International Investors decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 27.6% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 252,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $212.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.46.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.