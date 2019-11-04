Bainco International Investors Sells 996 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bainco International Investors reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.7% of Bainco International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.24.

NYSE HD opened at $237.34 on Monday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $238.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.66. The stock has a market cap of $256.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

