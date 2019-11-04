Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stake Decreased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Ball makes up about 2.2% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,877,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,060,000 after acquiring an additional 139,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ball by 448.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,160,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,191,000 after buying an additional 3,402,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ball by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,865,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,541,000 after buying an additional 632,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,733,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,340,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,051. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.72. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 4,745 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $378,603.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $3,715,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,119 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.