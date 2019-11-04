Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE BBVA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. 2,258,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,439. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,154,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after buying an additional 1,229,829 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 178,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 148,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

